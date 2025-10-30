Four Daesh suspects were arrested in an operation in western Izmir, the Izmir Public Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.

According to the office, the operation was carried out by the provincial gendarmerie command’s counterterrorism teams against Daesh’s financing networks. Legal procedures of the four suspects are ongoing.

Meanwhile, another five Daesh suspects were arrested in Aydın province.

Provincial gendarmerie command teams conducted operations to prevent the activities of Daesh.

As part of this effort, simultaneous operations were conducted at five designated addresses in the Nazilli and Köşk districts.

Five Syrian suspects were detained during the operation.

The suspects, who were identified as having entered Türkiye illegally, are being processed by the gendarmerie.

The operations reflect Türkiye’s continued efforts to dismantle Daesh’s support networks within its borders and eliminate the group’s global financial mechanisms. Turkish security forces have carried out hundreds of operations in recent years, detaining thousands of suspects.

Daesh remains the second biggest threat of terrorism for Türkiye, which faces security risks from multiple terrorist groups and was one of the first countries to declare it a terrorist group in 2013.

In December last year, Turkish security forces detained 32 suspects over alleged links with Daesh, who were planning attacks on churches and synagogues, as well as the Iraqi Embassy.

Terrorists from Daesh and other groups, such as the PKK and its Syrian wing, the YPG, rely on a network of members and supporters in Türkiye and abroad.