Five defendants, including former NAKSAN Holding shareholder Taner Nakıboğlu, appeared in court for the first time Thursday after being arrested in a sweeping investigation into the alleged current structure of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

The case stems from a May 6 operation centered in Gaziantep that spanned 47 provinces. Prosecutors allege the suspects were members of FETÖ and financed the group through front companies as part of efforts to rebuild its network. Authorities detained 222 suspects following a six-month surveillance operation.

During the hearing at Gaziantep's 2nd High Criminal Court, several defendants denied the charges, while one sought to benefit from Türkiye's effective remorse provisions.

Defendant Uğur Önder acknowledged his previous ties to the group but said he regretted his involvement. He admitted collecting and delivering cash left at predetermined locations, including mailboxes, apartment entrances and water meters, but said he never discussed FETÖ during online lessons he gave to students.

"I was a member of this organization in the past, but I regret it," Önder told the court, adding that he had used the code name "Yusuf" and was paid $50 per student for mathematics and geometry lessons.

Egyptian national Muhammed Ahmet Ramadan also requested to benefit from the effective remorse law, saying he believed he was simply teaching Arabic and English online to earn money and was unaware of any alleged organizational links until his detention.

Nakıboğlu denied all allegations, telling the court he had no connection to FETÖ, never attended its meetings or transferred money to the group. He said he avoided any illegal activity after previously serving 72 months in prison and requested his acquittal.

Another defendant, Orhan K., rejected accusations that he financed the organization through his companies, saying all financial transactions could be explained and that his business had no links to the group.

The prosecutor requested that all detained defendants remain in custody while deficiencies in the investigation file are addressed.

The court ordered additional evidence to be collected, witnesses to be heard and technical reports completed. It ruled that Nakıboğlu, Önder, Ramadan and Mehmet Daylak remain in custody, while ordering the release of Orhan K. Pending defendants' trial. The hearing was adjourned to a later date.

FETÖ is the terrorist group behind the deadly coup attempt in Türkiye on July 15, 2016, when it tried to overthrow the government but failed, killing civilians and security personnel during its campaign that day and the following night.

Following the failed coup attempt, Turkish authorities launched a massive crackdown on the group, arresting thousands of its members embedded across various sectors, including state institutions and the military.

Türkiye's fight against the group continues, as authorities say not all of its members have been fully uncovered, while some senior figures managed to flee the country and find shelter in several Western countries, including particularly the U.S.