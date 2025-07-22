Six Daesh suspects were caught by security sources in a counterterrorism operation in Istanbul late Monday.

The Istanbul counterterrorism branch conducted an operation to arrest suspects identified as having links to the Daesh terrorist group and connections to conflict zones.

Six suspects were detained during the operation, and searches yielded numerous digital materials.

During the operations, five foreign nationals identified as having visa violations and lacking identification were taken into custody and handed over to the Provincial Immigration Administration for processing.

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) thwarted the terrorist group's efforts for recruitment, obtaining funds and logistics support after its latest operation in the aftermath of a church shooting in Istanbul in January 2024.

Daesh remains the second biggest threat of terrorism for Türkiye, which faces security risks from multiple terrorist groups and was one of the first countries to declare it a terrorist group in 2013.

In December last year, Turkish security forces detained 32 suspects over alleged links with Daesh, who were planning attacks on churches and synagogues, as well as the Iraqi Embassy.

Terrorists from Daesh and other groups, such as the PKK and its Syrian wing, the YPG, rely on a network of members and supporters in Türkiye.

Turkish authorities have ordered the freezing of millions of lira worth of assets since 2013 to crack down on terrorism financiers in line with United Nations sanctions.