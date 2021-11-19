Nine people with suspected links to the Daesh terrorist organization were detained in Istanbul on Friday.

Counterterrorism police in Istanbul launched simultaneous operations in various Istanbul suburbs to nab the suspects considered part of groups planning attacks on behalf of the terrorist organization. Nine addresses were raided as part of the operation.

A large number of digital materials and organizational documents were also seized.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terrorist group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched counterterrorism operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.