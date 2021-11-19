Nine people with suspected links to the Daesh terrorist organization were detained in Istanbul on Friday.
Counterterrorism police in Istanbul launched simultaneous operations in various Istanbul suburbs to nab the suspects considered part of groups planning attacks on behalf of the terrorist organization. Nine addresses were raided as part of the operation.
A large number of digital materials and organizational documents were also seized.
In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group.
The country has since been attacked by the terrorist group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.
In response, Turkey launched counterterrorism operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.