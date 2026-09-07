Turkish security forces detained nine suspects linked to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) as they allegedly attempted to flee the country by boat off the coast of southwestern Türkiye, authorities said Monday.

A total of 12 people, including the nine suspects, two children and the boat’s captain, were intercepted off the Datça district of Muğla province.

The Muğla Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said the suspects had previously faced proceedings over alleged membership in FETÖ and that their cases were pending appeal. Authorities determined they were preparing to leave Türkiye illegally.

Coast guard teams intercepted the Russian-flagged vessel “Peter Pan” near international waters after receiving information about the group’s location.

Separate legal proceedings were launched against the nine suspects for allegedly attempting to leave the country illegally.

The captain was detained and is being investigated on suspicion of aiding a terrorist group and migrant smuggling. The two children were handed over to relatives.

FETÖ has faced increased scrutiny following the coup attempt that killed 251 people and injured nearly 2,200 others. Tens of thousands of people were detained, arrested or dismissed from public sector jobs following the attempt under a state of emergency.

The terrorist group faces operations almost daily as investigators still try to unravel their massive network of infiltrators everywhere, but an unknown number of FETÖ members, mostly high-ranking figures, fled Türkiye when the coup attempt was thwarted.