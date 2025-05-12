Ömer Çelik, spokesperson for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), was the first Turkish official to react to the PKK terrorist group's declaration of dissolution on Monday. Çelik said it was an important step toward the terror-free Türkiye initiative. He referred to an initiative launched last year by government ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

“The decision of the PKK to dissolve itself and lay down arms after the call from Imralı is an important stage for the goal of a terror-free Türkiye,” Çelik wrote on social media. “A new period will start when terrorism completely ends.”

Çelik underlined that the PKK’s decision must be applied in practice and all aspects. “It will be a turning point when the ‘dissolving’ and ‘laying down arms’ decision is realized concretely and in full as well as in a manner comprising all of the PKK’s branches and illegal structures,” he added.

The spokesperson further pointed out that state institutions would monitor the process closely.

“In this context, the decision to dissolve and disarm the terrorist organization must be implemented concretely in all its dimensions, both 'inside' and 'outside.' Thus, a positive wave will be created in our immediate region to prevent imperialist plans that use terrorist organizations for proxy wars,” he said.

Çelik said that in a period where the whole world is struggling with depoliticization, achieving the terror-free Türkiye goal would enable the country to strengthen its democracy, political life and social unity.

“It will enable political dialogue channels to function most strongly in all legal addresses of politics, especially Parliament,” he continued, saying that Türkiye’s future will continue to take shape on the most solid and legitimate grounds with the awareness of history, destiny and citizenship.

He concluded that fulfilling the goal of a terror-free Türkiye will benefit all the country’s citizens without differentiating between cultural, ethnic or sectarian elements.

“Even though our names are different, all our surnames are from the Republic of Türkiye.”

AK Party Deputy Chair Efkan Ala similarly commented on the PKK’s critical decision, saying, “We determinedly draw nearer to the terror-free Türkiye goal put forth by the will of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Mr. Devlet Bahçeli.”

Ala, who was the interior minister during the previous solution process with the PKK, said on social media: “The terrorist organization has decided to lay down arms and dissolve itself. An important stage has been reached in ending its illegal structures. In this important stage, mechanisms for the work to be done and the progress management will be put into force.”

Ala played a pivotal role in the 2013-2015 PKK solution process, also known as the "peace" or "resolution process," during his tenure as undersecretary to the Prime Ministry and later as minister of the Interior. As a key figure close to then-Prime Minister Erdoğan, Ala was instrumental in coordinating between intelligence agencies, political leadership and the Kurdish political movement, including indirect talks with imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan. Ala was seen as a behind-the-scenes operator, shaping the framework that allowed for the cease-fire, the withdrawal of PKK militants, and the legal reforms aimed at addressing Kurdish rights. However, the process ultimately collapsed in mid-2015 amid renewed violence.