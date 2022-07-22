Another PKK terrorist surrendered to security forces as the terrorist organization continues to face increasing recruitment problems due to Turkey’s counterterrorism operations.

The terrorist, who was part of the PKK since 2013 and operated in Iraq, surrendered after persuasion efforts by the Turkish police and gendarmerie, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

It added that the number of terrorists who have laid down their arms through persuasion efforts in 2022 is now at 61.

Just a few days ago, the ministry announced that three more PKK terrorists surrendered to security forces, pointing to the acceleration of surrender within the terrorist group.

A significant number of suspected terrorists have begun to abandon the PKK and surrender, but many terrorists lack the courage to leave out of fear of severe punishment if caught.

The PKK's leadership is struggling to recruit both militants and higher ranks, according to reports. Additionally, many terrorists are reluctant to enter Turkey from Iraq to carry out attacks due to the high number of casualties.

In recent years, Turkey has stepped up domestic operations and efforts across its borders against the terrorist group and convinced many members to abandon the PKK.

Protests by a group of families in front of the pro-PKK Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) headquarters in Diyarbakır demanding the return of their sons and daughters, who were recruited or kidnapped to fight for the terrorist group, have also helped increase the number of people surrendering.

Calls made by the families to their children urging them to return home and surrender, as well as the persuasion efforts by security forces, have been influential.

The families, on Thursday, have left behind 1,053 days of their sit-in with the aim of rejoining their children one day.

One of the mothers, Mevlüde Üçdağ, said she would not leave the protest until her son Ramazan comes back.

“My child was abducted by the PKK and the HDP. I want my child from the PKK because they are guilty,” Üçdağ said, calling on her son to surrender to security forces.

Similarly, Nureddin Ödümlü protested for his son Yusuf, who was abducted at age 16 and whom he had not seen for nine years.

“I have been waiting in front of the Diyarbakır HDP provincial building for three years. I will not leave here. I will not leave my child,” Ödümlü said.