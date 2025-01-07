Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) who shook Turkish politics with his unusual offer to end PKK terrorism, renewed commitment to his “terror-free Türkiye” initiative endorsed by the government.

The outspoken nationalist leader allied with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) announced, “Times have changed and chains are broken,” as he addressed fellow lawmakers at the parliamentary group meeting of the MHP in the capital, Ankara, on Tuesday.

Bahçeli on Jan. 2 hosted a delegation from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) in an unprecedented meeting with his political rivals. The meeting was part of DEM Party’s visits to political parties after the Bahçeli-led initiative. Before meeting with Bahçeli, DEM Party’s two lawmakers met the jailed leader of the PKK terrorist group, Abdullah Öcalan, a few months after Bahçeli urged for the latter’s temporary release “so that he can call on the PKK to lay down arms.”

The MHP leader, who wore a ring bearing the flags of Turkic states from his vast collection of rings, was hawkish as he slammed his critics. He said the MHP’s love for the country cannot be questioned amid the new initiative. Bahçeli has been a staunch critic of both the PKK and the DEM Party and fiercely supported counterterrorism operations in the past. He insisted that his stand has not changed, countering claims that he contradicted his political history.

“We have no other option than standing united. Doors are open for peace, prosperity and stability. This new century (of the Republic of Türkiye) will be a century of peace, without terrorism and violence. Ethnic blocs, separation and sectarian divides will be history. Chronic problems will be resolved. We see some people are disturbed by these facts, but we do not care about those trying to lecture us on nationalism,” he said. Bahçeli’s former proteges in the Victory Party (ZP) and the Good Party (IP) have opposed the initiative, claiming the MHP was giving concessions to the terrorist group.

“Terrorism will end and Türkiye will have a collective sigh of relief. The end awaiting terrorists who seek targets in Tükiye and abroad is either a burial plot or (a life) behind bars,” he said.

Bahçeli said Türkiye still had “red lines” in terms of terrorism, including in Iraq and Syria, where the terrorist group has bastions. “We do not want terrorists feeding on the blood of innocents neither here nor abroad. Anyone trying to undermine the Turkish-Kurdish brotherhood and push Türkiye and other countries into turmoil will have to confront us,” he said.