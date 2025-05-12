President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed the PKK terrorist group's decision to disband, calling it an important step that will pave a new era for the country.

"The doors of the new era will open once weapons are laid down," the president told a news conference following the Cabinet meeting in the capital, Ankara.

He said Türkiye sees the PKK's decision as encompassing groups in Iraq, Syria and Europe too.

Erdoğan also said Türkiye welcomes the cease-fire following recent tensions between Pakistan and India.

"Türkiye's stance in such crises is clear: We always side with peace, stability, diplomacy and dialogue," he said.