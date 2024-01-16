A British national who has been recruiting youth and carrying out propaganda for the terrorist PKK/YPG for the past two decades has not been held accountable for spreading terrorist propaganda, even though it is designated as a terrorist group by the U.S., EU, and Türkiye.

The man, identified as Mark Campbell, actively spreads propaganda for the YPG/PKK, and recruits youth using alias “Hevallo.”

In 2013, he signed a petition calling on the British government to remove the PKK from the prohibited terrorist groups list and demanding “more freedom” for Kurds and published photos of himself taken in front of the PKK rag and a poster of PKK’s imprisoned ringleader Abdullah Öcalan.

He has also been commemorating killed PKK terrorists and publishing photos with PKK/YPG terrorists, including Salih Muslim, a senior figure from the PKK terrorist group's Syrian offshoot, the YPG.

He recruited youth from the U.S. and European countries, sources said.

In Britain, he only stood trial for “attending a PKK event.”

In 2022, the SDF, an umbrella organization that is dominated by the PKK’s Syrian offshoot YPG, opened a representative office in London.

The office, located about a kilometer (0.62 miles) away from the British Parliament, was opened with the initiative of terrorist Massoud Kasso, who was deported by Turkish authorities after attempting to enter the country through the Habur Gate for conducting propaganda for the PKK terrorists.

Europol’s annual terrorism report, titled "European Union Terrorism Situation and Trend Report 2020," suggests that the PKK is actively engaged in propaganda activities as well as in collecting money in European countries.

Turkey has long criticized Western authorities for tolerating PKK activities in their countries and has pressured them to take stricter measures against the propaganda, recruitment and fundraising activities of the group.