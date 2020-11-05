A civilian was killed, two others were injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, reports said Thursday.

The incident took place near the al-Bab town center when the bomb planted on a vehicle exploded, Ihlas News Agency (IHA) said.

The civilians were immediately brought to a nearby hospital by the paramedics.

Although no terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack, YPG/PKK terrorists occasionally carry out similar attacks targeting civilians in northern Syria.

Once ruled by Daesh terrorists, al-Bab was liberated three years ago in Operation Euphrates Shield, which was carried out by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and the Syrian National Army (SNA) – then called the Free Syrian Army (FSA).

Due to its strategic importance, al-Bab witnessed the fiercest clashes between the Daesh terrorists and Turkish forces, especially in the Sheikh Aqeel district overlooking the town.

Following its liberation, most of al-Bab's residents have returned to the town, with its population almost doubling from 130,000 in February 2017 to 250,000 in February 2020.

While liberating northwestern territories from Daesh, Turkey also prevented the YPG/PKK from establishing a de facto autonomous region in Syria connecting the so-called northwestern Afrin canton to the so-called Kobani (Ain al-Arab) and Jazeera cantons in the northeast, which Ankara describes as a "terror corridor" posing a grave threat to its national security.

The YPG/PKK terrorist group continues to carry out attacks on innocent civilians both in Syria and in Turkey. However, it does not claim responsibility for the attacks as they end up harming civilians, according to local security sources.

The YPG/PKK terror group, which continues to attack from Syria's Tal Rifaat and Manbij regions, often targets Jarablus, Azaz and Afrin.