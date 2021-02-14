At least one civilian was killed and four others were injured in a suspected car bomb attack by the YPG, the PKK terrorist group's Syrian offshoot in northwestern Syria on Sunday, according to local sources.

The terrorists attacked the Jinderes town of Afrin which was cleared of terrorists in Turkey's Operation Olive Branch in March 2018.

The wounded people were transferred to hospitals in the region, the sources said, asking not to be named due to fear of reprisal.

Security officials at the blast site said the attack may have been carried out by the YPG/PKK terror group.

The terrorist group consistently carries out such attacks targeting civilians in the area.

Two weeks ago, a similar incident claimed the lives of six civilians including a child and injured 25 others.

Afrin and other districts under Turkish control are regularly targeted by the YPG, which seized control of large swathes of land in the northern parts of the war-torn country with the Assad regime's blessing when clashes intensified back in 2012.

In early January, another explosives-rigged vehicle killed one civilian in the town of Jindires in the Afrin region. The same day, a car bomb near a vegetable market in the Turkish-held border town of Ras al-Ain killed five people including two children.

In November, a car bomb went off near a bakery in Afrin, killing three people and wounding 16 others.

Ankara considers the YPG, which was deployed by the U.S.-led anti-Daesh coalition within the pretext of fighting the terrorist group on the ground, a grave national security threat.

Syria's war has killed more than 387,000 people and displaced millions since starting in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-regime protests.