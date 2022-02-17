A civilian lost their life in a terrorist attack in Syria's northern al-Bab district, which was cleared of Daesh terrorists by the Turkish military.
A car bomb was detonated near the Fatima Zahra Mosque in al-Bab on Thursday, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.
Security forces, who are currently investigating the scene of the attack, suspect that it might have been carried out by the YPG/PKK terrorists.
The Turkish military cleared terrorists from al-Bab in Operation Euphrates Shield in February 2017.
The YPG/PKK, attacking from Syria's adjacent Tal Rifaat and Manbij regions, often targets Jarablus, Azaz, Afrin and al-Bab.
Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield on Aug. 24, 2016, to eliminate the terrorist threat on Turkey's southern borders posed by Daesh and the YPG/PKK.
Following its liberation, most of al-Bab's residents have returned to the town, with its population almost doubling from 130,000 in February 2017 to 250,000 in February 2020.
