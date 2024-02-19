The suspect who provided the vehicle for two Daesh gunmen who attacked an Istanbul church last month may be in Russia, a report by the Sabah newspaper says. On Monday, the newspaper published photos of the suspect, identified as A.B., on its website. In screengrabs from security cameras, A.B. is seen entering Türkiye through a border crossing in the northwest, driving a car with Polish license plates, on Nov. 27, 2022. A.B. left Türkiye for Russia two days later, boarding a flight from Istanbul Airport.

The newspaper also published photos of A.K., a senior Daesh terrorist who allegedly ordered the attacks in Türkiye.

Turkish police launched a comprehensive investigation into the attack that claimed the life of a Turkish man at Santa Maria Church in Istanbul’s Sarıyer district. Police deciphered the encrypted cellphone of one of the gunmen who was captured after fleeing the scene. The cellphone records revealed his contacts with other Daesh members, including A.B., as well as correspondence with several suspects whom he told he would join “jihad.” Police also found an exchange of messages in Russian where Daesh members vowed to “kill Jews and Christians.”

Authorities also discovered a “nursery school” in the house of two Daesh suspects who were captured in connection with the church shooting. Inside, they found 20 minors who are believed to be brainwashed with Daesh ideology. The children were returned to their families, including six women who were ordered to be deported for their links to Daesh.

Türkiye stepped up counterterrorism efforts following the attack and rounded up dozens of Daesh suspects in nationwide operations since then. On Monday, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced another 12 suspects, including five foreigners, were apprehended in operations by Istanbul and Hatay police. Yerlikaya said in a social media post that suspects were collecting funds for the terrorist group and shared videos promoting Daesh.

The Sabah newspaper also published another report about the church attack on its website on Monday that says the church shooting was linked to the “Khorasan” cell of Daesh, which was also behind an attack in Iran. The Khorasan branch is known for its activities in Asian countries, particularly Afghanistan. Its “head” for Istanbul was behind the church attack plot, according to security sources.