A delegation from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) is scheduled to meet Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş and senior ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) official Efkan Ala on Wednesday as part of ongoing efforts surrounding Türkiye's "terror-free Türkiye" initiative.

The delegation, consisting of DEM Party lawmakers Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar, is expected to discuss legal steps that could support the initiative, including a framework law that lawmakers say may be submitted to parliament later this month.

The meetings will focus on the legal basis for the process and possible legislative measures aimed at facilitating the disarmament of members of the PKK, which Türkiye, the United States and the European Union classify as a terrorist group.

Kurtulmuş has previously said the planned legislation would be a temporary and narrowly tailored law applying only to members of the dissolved terrorist group who surrender their weapons and publicly renounce organizational activities within a specified period.

"The law will be exclusive and temporary. It will not remain in force indefinitely," Kurtulmuş said in earlier remarks, adding that parliament could begin considering the legislation in July.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has also expressed support for the initiative, saying its success would open "a new chapter" for Türkiye both domestically and internationally.

DEM Party Co-Chair Tülay Hatimoğulları has called for swift progress on the legislation, urging parliament to use July effectively to finalize the framework law and respond to public expectations.

The planned meetings come as Ankara continues consultations with political parties over the legal framework of the initiative. Turkish officials have presented the process as part of broader efforts to permanently end terrorism and strengthen domestic stability.