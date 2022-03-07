Mothers protesting their children’s abduction by the PKK terrorists in front of the pro-PKK Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) headquarters in Turkey’s Diyarbakır province called on all women to support their protest on March 8, International Women’s Day.

Some 266 families are currently demonstrating against the PKK’s abduction rain or shine and call on their children to lay down arms and surrender to Turkish security forces.

Thirty-five families were able to reunite with their loved ones since mother Hacire Akar launched the demonstration in 2019.

Mother Immihan Nilifırka, who has been protesting to reunite with her son Mehmet, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that she wants to see all women protest with them on March 8.

“They took our children away from us ... I call on all mothers to come here and support us bring our children back,” she said.

Fadime Aksu, another mother who has been protesting for her son Eren, also said the PKK killed the mothers by taking their children away from them.

“I call on all women to come and join us here on March 8,” she said.

Meanwhile, Türkan Mutlu, whose daughter was captured by the PKK eight years ago in Istanbul, said she is desperate to find her daughter.

“I have not seen my daughter in eight years. I want my Ceylan back,” Mutlu said, as she invited all women to join their cause.

Meanwhile, Necibe Çiftçi also called on all women to share their pain.

“No labor is greater than the efforts of a woman to raise her child,” she said.

The protest started when Hacire Akar turned up on the doorstep of the HDP’s Diyarbakır office one night, demanding to be reunited with her son. Akar’s son Mehmet returned home on Aug. 24, 2019, giving hope to other families. A week later, on Sept. 3, 2019, families inspired by Akar staged a collective sit-in protest.

The demonstrations have since spread to other provinces, including Van, Muş, Şırnak and Hakkari.

Families have not given up their posts despite difficult conditions, at times being threatened or ridiculed by HDP officials and those with links to the PKK terrorist organization. The protest continued despite the coronavirus pandemic, with the families taking the necessary precautions.

A significant number of suspected terrorists have begun to flee the PKK and surrender, but many terrorists lack the courage to leave the group out of fear of severe punishment if caught.

The HDP, long facing public scrutiny and judicial probes over its ties to the PKK, is under pressure from the growing civilian movement. Various groups from around Turkey have supported the Kurdish mothers in their cause, with many paying visits to the protests to show their solidarity.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.