President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday condemned terrorist groups that used Islam as a pretext for their "dirty aims."

"Whether they are called Daesh, Boko Haram or FETÖ (Gülenist Terror Group), all of these organizations are deviant and perverted structures that use our religion for their dirty purposes," Erdoğan said at a consultation meeting of district Muftis in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan also wished condolences to Somalia for the devastating car bombings at the weekend that claimed the lives of 100 people.

Saturday's attack, which also wounded more than 300 people, was claimed by the al-Shabab terrorist group and was the deadliest in the fragile Horn of Africa nation in five years.

Türkiye has frequently called for increased global cooperation against the threat of terrorism.

Ankara ranks first among the countries that have faced the most attacks at the hands of Daesh. The organization has carried out terrorist attacks against Türkiye both inside and outside the country. A total of 309 civilians and security forces have been killed and 1,338 injured in suicide bombings, other bombings and gun attacks by Daesh, which has carried out 20 attacks against Türkiye since 2014.