President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a meeting on Thursday with a delegation of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), also known as the Imralı delegation, at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

Pervin Buldan, deputy speaker of Parliament and DEM Party lawmaker from Van, and Şanlıurfa deputy Mithat Sancar attended the meeting.

Speaking to reporters before the meeting, Buldan said this would mark their third meeting with the president, describing it as "important and meaningful" given the current political climate.

"We are all aware that we are going through a historic period. We will discuss the progress of the process, existing challenges and steps that need to be taken," she said, adding that senior officials Efkan Ala and the head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Ibrahim Kalın were also expected to join the talks.

Sancar called the meeting “crucial,” saying the main agenda would include the course of the ongoing process and future actions. "We will share our ideas and suggestions with the president and listen to his evaluations. We believe the meeting will be productive and lead to positive outcomes," he said.