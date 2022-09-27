President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan criticized the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) for exploiting women for the perverted ideology of the PKK terrorist group.

Speaking at a meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) women's branch, Erdoğan criticized the HDP for covertly supporting the terrorist group, after two female terrorists attacked a police hotel in Mersin province late Monday.

"Two female PKK terrorists died while trying to attack our police officers in Mersin province... What type of brainwashing have they done to these two women to sacrifice themselves for the sake of their superstitious cause?" Erdoğan said.

Without directly mentioning the HDP's name, the president said the party exploits women for the PKK.

The HDP has been accused of close ideological and political links with the PKK terrorist group, which was founded in 1978 and has been conducting terrorist attacks against the state since 1984. As a result of PKK terrorism, nearly 40,000 people have been killed in more than three decades. Currently, the HDP's former co-chair Selahattin Demirtaş is held in prison for terrorism-related charges.

HDP organizations lay the groundwork for women to join the terrorist group, according to the "PKK Terror and Women" report, published on International Women's Day by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Kahramanmaraş deputy, Habibe Öçal.

The HDP is currently facing a closure case for its ties to the terrorist group.

The indictment accuses HDP leaders and its members of acting in a way that flouts the democratic and universal rules of law, colluding with PKK terrorists and affiliated groups and aiming to destroy and eliminate the indivisible integrity of the state with its country and nation.

The HDP has also been criticized for transferring taxpayer money and funds to the PKK. HDP mayors and local officials have been found to misuse funds in support of the PKK terrorist group and provide jobs to PKK sympathizers.

Its mayors have been accused of undermining municipal services, allowing the PKK to dig ditches in the streets and launch attacks on police and soldiers when the terrorist group adopted an urban warfare strategy in July 2015 and ended a two-year reconciliation period.

HDP municipalities and their staff were also found to be actively participating in terrorist attacks launched after July 2015.

The party's role in the riots of Oct. 6-7, 2014, was also included in the indictment. In October 2014, amid a Daesh siege on the YPG/PKK in Ain al-Arab, also known as Kobani, Demirtaş and other HDP officials called for riots.