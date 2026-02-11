Hours before he met a delegation from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan lauded the accomplishments of the terror-free Türkiye initiative for the disarmament of the terrorist group PKK.

"We have successfully conducted the process for over the past 16 months despite sabotage attempts. At times, we took risks but reached the current stage without any trouble," Erdoğan told the parliamentary group meeting of his Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in Ankara on Wednesday.

"The committee at Parliament is about to complete its report, and our Parliament will continue working in this new stage of the process," Erdoğan added.

After the AK Party meeting ended, Erdoğan hosted Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar, two lawmakers from the party linked to the PKK. Buldan and Sancar are part of the so-called "Imrali delegation" who relayed the messages of the PKK's ringleader, Abdullah Öcalan, jailed in the Imrali island prison, during the initiative. Last February, Öcalan called on the PKK to dissolve itself in a landmark move. The PKK has largely complied and announced dissolution last spring, months before its members held a symbolic ceremony in northern Iraq where they burned their weapons.

The initiative, originally launched by government ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli in 2024, is conducted discreetly as the issue is sensitive for Türkiye, which has lost tens of thousands in PKK attacks since the 1980s. The initiative has been unilateral so far as authorities denied any concessions to the PKK in return for dissolution.

The Turkish Parliament, last August, established the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Committee to plan the future of the initiative. The committee, comprised of the AK Party, the MHP and the opposition, is working on a final report of suggestions to advance the initiative. The report will serve as a guideline for Parliament in case of new legislation for the initiative. The parties proposed leniency in sentences for PKK members not involved in acts of terrorism and the right to hope for Öcalan, who was jailed for life after his capture in Kenya in 1999. Mithat Sancar told reporters before their meeting with Erdoğan that the parliamentary committee had "grounds for compromise for the joint report."

"We hope we will achieve something appropriate with the spirit of this process," he said. Buldan noted that they were also received by Erdoğan in the past on the initiative, and their latest meeting came at a "certain point of the process."

"There is a great expectation regarding the report," she said.

Erdoğan stated that the People's Alliance of the AK Party and MHP worked in solidarity, within the same strategy and tactics, "acting with courage at critical turning points."

"In parallel with ending uncertainty in Syria's north and full integration, the process will be relieved of a burden," he said, referring to the PKK's Syrian wing, YPG, which long ignored Öcalan's call for dissolution.

The Syrian army recently retook a town occupied by the YPG and forced the group to comply with a March 2025 deal it failed to comply with, for integration with the post-Assad Syrian army.

He said that the parliamentary report will be approved with "constructive contribution of political parties."

"After the report is released, political institutions will have a greater responsibility. The AK Party will act responsibly in this process, and we will be more constructive, more embracing. We won't avoid taking risks," he said, adding that at the same time, they would not overshadow the memory of martyrs died (in counterterrorism operations).