President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday pledged to build a stronger and "terror-free Türkiye" for younger generations, saying the country would continue advancing toward its "Century of Türkiye" vision with youth at the forefront.

Speaking during a reception for young people and national athletes at the Presidential Complex in Ankara to mark the May 19 Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, Erdoğan said Türkiye's youth represented the "pioneers, architects and guides" of a new era for the country.

"We are trying to free our country from a half-century-old scourge through the process of a terror-free Türkiye while also strengthening our national unity and solidarity," Erdoğan said. "Our greatest goal is for you not to experience the hardships and difficulties that we endured."

The president said Türkiye would continue investing in youth "in every field" as it moves toward its long-term national goals.

Erdoğan also highlighted the historical significance of May 19, 1919, when Mustafa Kemal Atatürk arrived in Samsun and launched the War of Independence against occupying forces following World War I.

"The first page of our epic National Struggle was written on May 19, 1919, with the youth of Anatolia and with the ink of our nation's independence and future," he said.

During the program, Erdoğan met with young participants and athletes from across Türkiye and abroad, answering questions and holding informal discussions.

In a lighter moment during the gathering, Erdoğan said he still plays basketball three times a week and joked that he scored 68 points during a morning game.