President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pledged Wednesday to build a Türkiye entirely free of terrorism, saying the government is determined to eradicate all remaining threats through patience, resolve and common sense, as it marks the 102nd anniversary of the foundation of the republic.

Speaking at the Oct. 29 Republic Day ceremony at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Erdoğan said, “We are determined to build a Türkiye where the terror threat has been brought down to zero. We will manage this process with prudence and in a manner befitting the dignity of our state.”

The terrorist group PKK announced on Sunday that it started withdrawing from Türkiye as part of the terror-free Türkiye initiative, months after it began abandoning arms in northern Iraq. The PKK announced an end to its campaign of violence in May, in line with its jailed ringleader Abdullah Öcalan’s call in February to the group to dissolve itself. Öcalan’s call was in response to the terror-free Türkiye initiative, first proposed by Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the government ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

The president linked the fight against terrorism and national resilience to the legacy of the War of Independence, adding that Türkiye had transformed its defense industry from 80% foreign dependency two decades ago to a sector now capable of global competition. “With the strength we drew from the heroes who carried ammunition by cart during the War of Independence, we now produce our own drones, helicopters, ships and fighter jets,” he said.

Erdoğan said Türkiye’s progress in defense, economy, health, technology and infrastructure shows that true service to the republic lies in tangible achievements, not slogans. He emphasized that Türkiye’s stability, democracy and unity depend on the national will: “As long as our nation embraces one another with affection, no internal or external force can block Türkiye’s journey.”

Reaffirming the country’s humanitarian and regional commitments, Erdoğan said Türkiye continues to support its allies and the oppressed “wherever they are,” contributing to peace and relief efforts across conflict zones.

The president concluded by announcing the winners of the 2025 Presidential Culture and Arts Awards and said the Atatürk International Peace Award would be presented to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for his contributions to global peace.

Erdoğan extended his greetings to citizens in Türkiye and abroad, marking the republic’s 102nd anniversary and honoring the nation’s martyrs and veterans.