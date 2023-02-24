The European Union extended its sanctions on the PKK terrorist group for another six months on Friday.

The Council of the European Union, which represents member states in the bloc, announced in a statement that it had "renewed, with no changes the so-called terrorist list."

The sanctions list targets 13 people and 21 entities or groups, including the PKK and the far-left DHKP-C, another terrorist group.

In order to combat terrorism, the bloc freezes the funds and financial assets that listed individuals and groups hold in the EU and bans operators in the bloc from making economic resources available to them.

The EU applies a separate sanction mechanism for al-Qaida and Daesh.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women and children.

The DHKP-C is responsible for numerous terrorist attacks in Türkiye, including the 2013 attack on the U.S. Embassy in Ankara.

Both the PKK and DHKP-C are listed as terrorist organizations by Türkiye and the United States.

The PKK terrorist group continues its fundraising activities in Europe, the bloc's law enforcement agency Europol said last week.

According to Europol's annual European Union Terrorism Situation and Trend Report 2022, PKK organizations in the EU are coordinated by the Belgium-based European Kurdish Democratic Societies Congress (KCDK-E).

The report noted that the PKK terrorist group continued its propaganda, protest, recruitment and fundraising activities throughout Europe despite COVID-19, and that money was collected from European countries through membership fees, sales of publications, special events and campaigns.

PKK members were also involved in "organized crime activities such as money laundering, racketeering, extortion and drug trafficking," said the report.