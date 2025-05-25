A foundation representing families of people who lost their next of kin in terrorist attacks and veterans of the Turkish army and police injured in terrorist attacks voiced their support for the next stage of the terror-free Türkiye initiative.

The terror-free initiative moved forward on May 12 after a historic declaration by the PKK terrorist group to dissolve itself, after decades of terrorism plaguing the country. The initiative was launched by government ally Devlet Bahçeli, otherwise a staunch proponent of tough counterterrorism efforts. Bahçeli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), called on PKK jailed ringleader Abdullah Öcalan to urge his organization to lay down arms last year. Öcalan responded positively and made a call to the PKK in February.

The initiative was criticized by opponents of Bahçeli who claimed it was a betrayal to those who fought PKK terrorism or were targeted by terrorists. Bahçeli has defended that he was ready to sacrifice his political career shaped by his stoic stand against the PKK for years, in a bid to reestablish Turkish-Kurdish bonds disrupted and exploited by the terrorist group.

Lokman Aylar, head of Turkish Foundation for Martyrs and Veterans, told Ihlas News Agency (IHA) on Sunday that the foundation endorsed efforts to end terrorism.

Aylar said Türkiye managed to break the backbone of terrorism and there were no more terrorist attacks in the country. “We have aimed for a terror-free Türkiye for years and lost people along the way. Nobody can support terror-free Türkiye more than us. We lost sons, we lost limbs,” he said.

Aylar also said although the foundation supported the initiative, they would be worried if Türkiye releases Öcalan in return for the PKK’s dissolution.

“When Mr. Bahçeli announced the initiative, families of martyrs called me and expressed concerns. We were surprised at first. But later, Öcalan accepted the PKK’s defeat and called on the group to dissolve itself. Now, we fully support this process. We accept every step the state will take and except a change in status of Öcalan,” he said.

Öcalan was imprisoned for life after his capture in Kenya in 1999 and is currently incarcerated at an island prison in the Marmara Sea. Authorities have ruled out his immediate release or house arrest.

Muhterem Çakır, who lost his officer son in a bomb attack carried out by the PKK in the southeastern province of Mardin in 2016, said Aylar took him and others to Mardin where they saw “the place where my son was martyred.”

“I lost my son but I am in favor (of the initiative) if it will end terrorism for good. I never thought about my own loss,” he said.

Canpolat Usta, father of First Lt. Oğuz Kağan Usta who was martyred during the Turkish army’s cross-border offensive against the PKK in Syria, said Türkiye has reached this point after losing brave martyrs who have sacrificed their lives since 1984, the year the PKK started its major attacks.

“The terrorist group will lay down arms and our country will return to happy days. They are cornered, they have no place to go. They would either be killed or surrender,” he said.

Eftadiye Kara, who lost her son Özgür, a specialist sergeant, to PKK terrorism, said she would support the initiative “if bloodshed will end.”

”I was shocked at first upon hearing the plan. Then, I thought about it very much and told myself we should wait and see how it would conclude. We are happy to see it has reached this point. I don’t want mothers like me to suffer any more,” she said.