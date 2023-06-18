Fathers protesting the PKK in front of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) headquarters in southeastern Diyarbakır province hope to reunite with their children on Father's Day.

They say their children were kidnapped or forcibly recruited by the PKK terrorist organization.

The protest has entered its 1,384th day, with the numbers swelling daily.

Nurettin Ödümlü told Anadolu Agency (AA) his son, Yusuf, was kidnapped 10 years ago.

He said the greatest gift someone could give him would be to reunite him with his son.

"Happy Father's Day to all fathers; we don't have Father's Day. I've been suffering for 10 years ... on Father's Day, the best gift for us is our child," he said.

Hacı Güger said his son, Doğan was kidnapped eight years ago.

"We only want our children to return. Like other families who have their children, we dream of embracing our children," Güger told AA.

Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year. This year it will fall on June 18.

The protest started when Hacire Akar turned up at the doorstep of the HDP’s Diyarbakır office one night, demanding to be reunited with her son. Akar’s son Mehmet returned home on Aug. 24, 2019, giving hope to other families. A week later, on Sept. 3, 2019, families inspired by Akar staged a collective sit-in protest.

Demonstrations have since spread to other provinces, including Van, Muş, Şırnak and Hakkari.

Families have not given up their posts despite difficult conditions, sometimes threatened or ridiculed by the HDP officials and those with links to the PKK terrorist organization. The protests continued despite the coronavirus pandemic, with the families taking the necessary precautions.

Many suspected terrorists have begun to flee the PKK and surrender, but many terrorists lack the courage to leave the group out of fear of severe punishment if caught.