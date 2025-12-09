Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Türkiye wants to see a Syria where Arabs, Turkmens, Kurds, Sunnis, Druze, Christians and Shiites live in equality and peace, calling for the rapid implementation of the March 10 deal, which he said would significantly contribute to the country’s stability.

Speaking in the Turkish Parliament as he presented the Foreign Ministry’s 2026 budget, Fidan emphasized that Türkiye, under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s leadership, continues to pursue a proactive and realistic foreign policy amid shifting global power dynamics, prioritizing peace and stability across regions.

Fidan said Syria has entered an irreversible phase as of Dec. 8 and noted that its reinstatement to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation took place with Türkiye’s diplomatic support. He said the swift activation of the March 10 deal process with the terrorist YPG-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) would contribute greatly to Syria’s long-term stability. Fidan also noted that approximately 560,000 Syrians have voluntarily returned home and that reconstruction projects continue with international backing.

Fidan said Türkiye’s approach in Syria is reflected in its ties with Iraq, where 38 agreements were signed and progress achieved in water cooperation and counterterrorism efforts.

Addressing the situation in Gaza, Fidan condemned Israel’s widening offensive and said the assault has reshaped the global order. He noted that more than 70,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's genocide and highlighted that international support for unconditional backing of Israel has weakened.

“With 11 more countries recognizing the State of Palestine, the two-state solution has become a global consensus,” he said.

Fidan underscored Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts to secure a cease-fire and ensure uninterrupted humanitarian aid, pointing to tangible outcomes achieved through international coordination. Türkiye’s ultimate objective, he said, remains the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

On Russia and Ukraine, Fidan reiterated that Türkiye insists on diplomacy and dialogue to resolve the conflict, stressing that Ankara maintains active engagement with all parties while upholding the Montreux Convention as a cornerstone of Black Sea stability.

He also highlighted strengthened coordination with the United States, particularly on national security matters, noting high-level dialogue in Washington and ongoing efforts to remove defense industry restrictions. Türkiye remains a “reliable and highly capable ally” within NATO, he said, adding that the 2026 NATO Summit in Ankara aims to reinforce alliance readiness.

Fidan noted revived momentum with the European Union, cooperation with China under the Belt and Road alignment, support for Uighur Turks’ peaceful conditions, and continued progress in the South Caucasus toward a lasting peace.

Presenting the 2024 fiscal figures, Fidan said the ministry spent 26.6 billion TL out of its allocated 29.5 billion TL. Under the 2026 budget proposal, the ministry is expected to receive 46.8 billion TL, with additional allocations for the EU Presidency and the Turkish Accreditation Agency.