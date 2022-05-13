The Turkish Consulate-General in Paris was attacked by sympathizers of the PKK terrorist group early Thursday, damaging the outer wall and windows of the building.
The attack was carried out by unidentified assailants using firework-type explosives around 2:30 a.m., Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.
French authorities launched an investigation into the incident, which was claimed by PKK-linked organizations.
Governor Laurent Hottiaux of Hauts-de-Seine province condemned the attack on the consulate building in the commune of Boulogne-Billancourt near the French capital.
Turkish diplomatic missions and officials face frequent attacks conducted by PKK sympathizers.
