Germany indicted a senior PKK terrorist figure for numerous crimes on Wednesday.

The indictment, filed by the Federal Prosecutor's Office, accuses Kenan A. of "being a member of a foreign terrorist organization," among other crimes.

The accused terrorist was one of the key figures of the terror group in Germany, and oversaw the PKK’s propaganda and fundraising activities in major German cities, including Hamburg, Cologne and Dusseldorf, according to prosecutors.

He was arrested in June, following his extradition from the Greek Cypriot administration. Germany had earlier issued a European arrest warrant for him as part of a counterterrorism investigation.

The PKK, classified as an "ethno-nationalist" terrorist organization by the EU's law enforcement agency Europol, has been banned in Germany since 1993.

However, it remains active in the country, with nearly 14,500 followers among the Kurdish immigrant population, according to the German domestic intelligence agency, BfV.

Türkiye has long urged its NATO ally Germany to take stronger action against the PKK, emphasizing that the terrorist group uses the country as a platform for recruitment, propaganda and fundraising activities.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people.