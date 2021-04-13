Iraqi Governor Ali Tatar on Tuesday renewed his call to remove the presence of the PKK terror group from the Dohuk province in northern Iraq.

"The PKK militants are not from Dohuk, they are strangers and their presence in the province must be ended," Tatar told a press conference in the province.

He said PKK terrorists have imposed control over some areas in the Amedi district in the province.

"PKK militants are the cause of failing to complete projects due to the ongoing fighting between them and Turkey," the governor said.

Last November, the Dohuk governor called to remove the PKK presence in the province following a car-bomb attack on Peshmerga forces, in which three soldiers were injured.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.