Amid speculations that the separatist terrorist group PKK will obtain concessions in return for disarmament, Feti Yıldız, deputy chair of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), said a committee working on disarmament had “no mission” to undermine the principles of the republic and “united structure of the state.”

Yıldız represents his party at Parliament's National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Committee, formed to advise on legislative steps for the terror-free Türkiye initiative. The initiative, first voiced by the MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli in 2024, seeks the dissolution of the PKK.

The PKK complied with the dissolution call by its jailed ringleader, Abdullah Öcalan, last February and started burning weapons in northern Iraq, where it has strongholds. Öcalan himself has consented to Bahçeli’s invitation to make the call as the MHP sought to “strengthen Turkish-Kurdish unity,” in Bahçeli’s words. The PKK exploited disillusioned members of the Kurdish community for decades, under the pretext of fighting for a self-styled “Kurdistan.” Critics of terror-free Türkiye claim that the PKK’s unilateral moves so far must have something to do with concessions by the Turkish state, namely, a secret deal for compromise in the PKK’s separatist demands. The MHP and other proponents of the initiative reject these claims.

In a statement on social media on Monday, Yıldız said that the parliamentary committee had no mandate, nor mission, to transform the unitary structure of the state of Türkiye. “It does not have the authority to change the foundation philosophy of the Republic of Türkiye, basic constitutional principles and democratic conduct. The Turkish state, territorial integrity, status of Turkish as the official language, and secular principles are common values that cannot be disputed,” Yıldız underlined.

He said that the parliamentary committee was working on a document that will “embrace the entire nation, outline causes and consequences of terrorism,” he said, referring to an upcoming report by the committee that will serve as a guideline for potential future bills on facilitating the PKK’s disarmament. Yıldız said they did not give concessions from the resolution on counterterrorism and did not deviate from the principle of supremacy of the law, adding that the document would also take national security concerns into consideration.

A joint report by the committee will be further discussed this week at Parliament. The report on the terror-free Türkiye initiative includes legislative proposals for the next steps for the disarmament.

Legislative steps are a tricky issue as authorities strive to clarify that it would not provide impunity to the PKK, which has killed tens of thousands of people in Türkiye since the 1980s. Nevertheless, the People’s Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), linked to the PKK, advocates that the terrorist group’s members should benefit from the initiative in exchange for laying down arms.

The so-called return home laws are expected to be included in the final version of the report, covering sentencing or non-prosecution for members of the PKK involved or not involved in acts of terrorism if they return to Türkiye. The PKK is currently based in northern Iraq, while its wings are active in Syria and Iran as well. A report by the Sabah newspaper says the return of PKK members to Türkiye would be subject to intense scrutiny, and even those without a criminal record would be subject to legal proceedings once they return to Türkiye. Those not involved in crimes while working for the PKK will be released with judicial control after they testify, the newspaper reported.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the DEM Party was scheduled to pay another visit to Öcalan at the island prison where he is incarcerated on Monday. The visit comes after the delegation was received by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan earlier this month and about two months after it met Öcalan. The delegation serves as a messenger between Öcalan and Parliament and relevant state institutions, also relaying public messages to the PKK.