The number of families protesting the abduction of their children by the PKK terrorist organization in front of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) headquarters in Muş province, has risen to 29 with the latest family joining the sit-in.

The families supporting the ongoing protest in southeastern Diyarbakır province, are raising their voices against the HDP calling on the party to release their children.

A Kurdish mother, Refika Doğan, who joined the protest for her daughter Dilber Doğan, who has been missing for eight years, said: "I want my daughter to come back from wherever she is. We thought our daughter just left the house, but after four days, we heard she joined the organization."

Another mother, Ayten Koçhan, said she has been protesting for 49 weeks. "We want our children from the terrorist organization PKK and HDP. They should not abuse us. Our state is behind us," she said.

Demonstrations against the PKK have spread to many provinces, including Van, Muş, Şırnak and Hakkari.

The protests started when Hacire Akar turned up at the doorstep of the HDP’s Diyarbakır office one night, demanding to be reunited with her son. Akar’s son Mehmet returned home on Aug. 24, 2019, giving hope to other families. A week later, on Sept. 3, 2019, families inspired by Akar staged a collective sit-in protest.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

State prosecutors have filed a case with Turkey’s top court to close down HDP due to its reported terrorist links.