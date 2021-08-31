Kurdish parents reiterated their determination to continue to hold their protests demanding their children’s return from the PKK, as they urged everyone to support their struggle as it enters its third year.

Ayşegül Biçer, who was reunited with her son abducted by the PKK as a result of protests in front of the pro-PKK Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) headquarters in Turkey’s Diyarbakır province, said the parents’ protest will continue until the PKK terrorist group is completely destroyed.

Noting that she worked hard to get her son back from the terrorist group, Biçer said her struggle is not over as more families eagerly await the return of their children abducted by the terrorists.

“Our struggle will go on until all mothers and fathers reunite with their children, until the PKK is destroyed and all terrorists are erased from Mount Qandil,” Biçer told Demiroren News Agency (DHA) on Tuesday.

Biçer had joined the protests on Sept. 3, 2019, and was able to reunite with her son last month.

Meanwhile, father Süleyman Aydın noted that they will enter into their third year of protests on Sept. 3, 2021, as he urged everyone to support their cause.

“Come and support us, let us reveal the true face of HDP,” Aydın said, adding that they will continue to protest the party until the end. He thanked Turkish authorities for bringing back over 30 kids.

Like many other parents, Aydın is seeking the return of his son Özkan, who was abducted six years ago at the age of 15.

Families in Diyarbakır province have been protesting since Sept. 3, 2019, encouraging their children who were abducted or forcibly recruited by the terrorist group to give up their weapons and surrender to Turkish authorities.

Protests in Diyarbakır outside HDP headquarters started with three mothers who claimed the terrorists had forcibly recruited their children.

The HDP, long facing public scrutiny and judicial probes over its ties to the PKK, is under pressure from the growing civilian movement. Various groups from around Turkey have supported the Kurdish mothers in their cause, with many paying visits to show their solidarity.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.