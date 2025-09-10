The Parliamentary Commission on National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy, established within the framework of the Terror-Free Türkiye Process, will reconvene this week after a one-week recess to discuss the economic aspects of terrorism.

Since its establishment, the commission has held seven sessions to receive the views from political party representatives, civil society organizations and several former speakers of Parliament. While the sessions so far addressed the social, political and democratic dimensions of eliminating terrorism, the upcoming meeting will mainly focus on economic issues.

Chaired by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, in the eighth session, lawmakers and experts are expected to negotiate the financial burden of Türkiye’s decadeslong fight against terrorism, which officials estimate has cost trillions of liras for the state. Measures to reduce long-term economic pressures will be explored.

On Thursday, representatives of major labor unions, including TÜRK-IŞ, HAK-IŞ, DISK, MEMUR-SEN, will present their perspectives. On Friday, during the ninth session, leading economic and business organizations such as TOBB, TÜSIAD and MÜSIAD will also offer their assessments and recommendations.

The commission’s findings will be reflected in the legislative agenda when Parliament opens its new term on Oct. 1. Meanwhile, political debate continues regarding a potential visit to Imralı Island. The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Deputy Chair Feti Yıldız confirmed proposals to authorize four members of the commission for such a visit, while the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) announced it will form a delegation to meet with imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan.