A parliamentary commission overseeing Türkiye’s “Terror-Free Türkiye” process will hold a vote on Friday on whether its members will visit Imralı Island, where the PKK terrorist group's jailed ringleader Abdullah Öcalan is imprisoned, an official said after a high-level meeting on Tuesday.

The National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission convened with presentations from Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalın, who briefed lawmakers on the PKK’s declared disbandment, its pledge to lay down arms and the latest field assessments from the Turkish Armed Forces and MIT.

Commission members also discussed a potential visit to Imralı, with Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Deputy Chair Feti Yıldız saying a vote would be held Friday and that a visit could follow soon afterward.

MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli upped the ante in his bid for the elimination of the PKK terrorist group on Tuesday, when he volunteered to hold talks with the group’s ringleader, Öcalan.

Öcalan is incarcerated at the Imralı island prison near Istanbul and responded to Bahçeli’s call for the PKK’s dissolution last year by urging his terrorist group to dissolve last February.

Speaking in Istanbul ahead of the session, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said the commission has taken on a “historic mission” and is nearing its final stage. He noted that all participants, despite differing political views, shared support for concluding the process and presented constructive proposals.

Addressing the potential Imralı visit, Kurtulmuş said any such step would be decided solely by the commission, adding that “from the standpoint of completing the process, such a move could be taken.” He emphasized that his personal view is secondary and that several political parties have already expressed openness to the idea.

Kurtulmuş said last week’s meeting was postponed purely for technical reasons and that ministers will deliver what he expects to be their final briefings next week. He underlined that the process is not a political negotiation but a monitored transition following the PKK’s declared decision to abandon armed activities, stressing that no bargaining exists between the state and the group.