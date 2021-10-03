Two workers of a power utility company were killed in a roadside bomb blast by the PKK terrorist group in eastern Turkey, the country's Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

The victims were killed when a remote-controlled explosive planted along the road detonated near their vehicle in Bingöl province's Genç district.

The employees of a power distribution company were heading to a village at around 11 a.m. (8:00 a.m. GMT) when the remote-controlled explosives detonated, the ministry said.

The ministry said security forces have launched a large-scale operation in the area to hunt down the perpetrators. It also extended condolences to the families of the victims.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence.

In July, the country also launched the first of a series of "Lightning" operations in the southeastern province of Şırnak. Its associated operations are intended to target terrorists believed to be hiding in eastern and southeastern Turkey.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children.