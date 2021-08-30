Turkish gendarmerie forces killed four PKK terrorists in a domestic counterterrorism operation in southeastern Turkey, the Interior Ministry said Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said the armed terrorists were targeted by local gendarmerie forces in the Beytüşşebap district of Şırnak province during Operation Eren-13.

The gendarmerie forces utilized an armed unmanned aerial vehicle during the operation.

The ministry added that operations in the region are ongoing.

Operation Eren, named after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old killed by the terrorist PKK on Aug. 11, 2017, began in January of this year to eliminate terrorism in the country.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence.

In July, the country also launched the first of a series of "Lightning" operations in the southeastern province of Şırnak. Its associated operations are intended to target terrorists believed to be hiding in eastern and southeastern Turkey.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also regularly conducts cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks in Turkey.

In northern Iraq, Turkey launched operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle in June to ensure the safety of the Turkish people and the borders by eliminating the threat of the PKK and other terrorist groups.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children.