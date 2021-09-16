The PKK terrorist group, in a renewed attack on Peshmerga forces, killed two when three explosives detonated in northern Iraq’s Duhok province, according to reports by local media on Wednesday.

According to Irbil-based Kurdistan 24 news outlet, injuries were also reported from the blast in Nahla valley of the Aqrah district.

Tensions between the PKK and the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) of northern Iraq have been rising since last December, when the PKK moved in al-Hasaka against the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the largest party in the semi-autonomous region.

The PKK terrorist group has recently increased multifaceted terrorist attacks by targeting legitimate representatives of the Kurdish people in northern Iraq. The targets include Peshmerga forces and police officers, while the terrorist group also kidnaps civilians, targets diplomatic missions and incites peaceful protests to become violent in the KRG.

The PKK terrorist group also accuses the Irbil administration of collaborating with Turkey in its successful anti-terror operations in northern Iraq and is therefore attacking Peshmerga forces in the KRG.

Turkish security forces have ramped up their efforts against the PKK terrorists at home and across the country's borders and have been carrying out successful operations to eliminate senior terrorists.

Determined to eliminate terrorism at its source, Turkey is throttling the terrorist group in northern Iraq. Northern Iraq is known to have many PKK terrorist hideouts and bases from where they carry out attacks on Turkey.

The Turkish military regularly conducts cross-border operations in northern Iraq. Turkey has long been stressing that it will not tolerate terrorist threats posed against its national security and has called on Iraqi officials to take the necessary steps to eliminate the terrorist group. Ankara previously noted that if the expected steps were not taken, it would not shy away from targeting terrorist threats.

PKK terrorist targets are being struck in the Metina, Avashin-Basyan, Zap and Qandil regions. In addition to F-16 fighter jets, border artillery units, fire support elements in the forward base areas and attack helicopters are participating in the operation.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than four decades and has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.