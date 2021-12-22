A PKK terrorist who was sought by Interpol surrendered to Turkish security forces, the Interior Ministry announced Tuesday.

The ministry said the terrorist, who was not named, was issued an Interpol Red Notice and surrendered after fleeing the terrorist group thanks to efforts by the gendarmerie, police forces and Turkish intelligence.

It noted that he joined the PKK in 2014 and conducted operations in Iraq and Turkey.

A total of 197 PKK members have been convinced to flee the terrorist group and surrender to security forces so far in 2021.

A significant number of suspected terrorists have begun to abandon the PKK and surrender, but many terrorists lack the courage to leave the terrorist group out of fear of severe punishment if caught.

Over the last four years, the number of PKK terrorists in Turkey has plunged by 83%.

The PKK's leadership is struggling to recruit both militants and higher ranks, according to reports. Additionally, many terrorists are reluctant to enter Turkey from Iraq to carry out attacks due to the high number of casualties.

In recent years, Turkey has stepped up domestic operations and efforts across its borders against the terrorist group and convinced a substantial number of members to abandon the PKK.

Protests by a group of families in front of the pro-PKK Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) headquarters in Diyarbakır demanding the return of their sons and daughters, who were recruited or kidnapped to fight for the terrorist group, has also helped increase the number of people surrendering.

Calls made by the families to their children urging them to return home and surrender, as well as the persuasion efforts by security forces, have been influential.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in Turkey's eastern and southeastern provinces, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and base as well as across the country’s borders.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children.