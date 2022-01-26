Police confiscated evidence showing pro-PKK Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) Diyarbakır deputy Semra Güzel attending a ceremony to commemorate killed PKK terrorists and observed a moment of silence for the PKK’s imprisoned leader Abdullah Öcalan in raids on Wednesday.

Police raided the building of the Democratic Regions Party (DBP) in Diyarbakır following a prosecutor’s investigation into the publication of pictures showing pro-PKK ceremonies.

A Facebook post by the DBP showing the commemoration ceremony. (DHA Photo)

Counterterrorism squads raided the building and found the photos, which included Güzel.

The HDP deputy had recently come under fire for her intimate pictures with a PKK terrorist, who was involved in attacks against Turkish security forces. She defended the pictures, claiming that she had been engaged to the terrorist and the photos were being used as propaganda to target her.

Güzel’s parliamentary immunity may be lifted to press criminal charges against her.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) said it would support a motion to lift her immunity.

The HDP has been subject to public criticism for transferring taxpayer money and funds to the PKK, an internationally recognized terrorist group. HDP mayors and local officials are known to have misallocated funds in support of the PKK and provided jobs to the group's sympathizers.