President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received lawmakers Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar, members of the PKK-linked Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party’s (DEM Party) Imralı delegation, and held a meeting with the families of fallen soldiers and veterans at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Thursday.

The closed-door meeting lasted about one hour and 40 minutes and was also attended by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) acting Chair Efkan Ala and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalın.

No statement was immediately issued following the meeting.

Buldan and Sancar have served as intermediaries in contacts with jailed PKK terrorist ringleader Abdullah Öcalan on Imralı Island as part of Türkiye’s terror-free initiative.

Later Thursday, Erdoğan received families of fallen soldiers and veterans at the Presidential Complex.

Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş attended the meeting and said Türkiye would continue to honor the memory of its fallen soldiers, recognize the sacrifices of its veterans and stand by their families.

In a statement on social media, Erdoğan later said that he had met with the families of fallen soldiers and veterans at the Presidential Complex.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan holds a meeting with the families of fallen soldiers and veterans in Ankara, Aug. 13, 2026. (AA Photo)

“The homeland where we live freely, in peace and security, is entrusted to us by our fallen soldiers and veterans. The families of those who sacrificed their lives and shed their blood to protect the unity and integrity of this country are also entrusted to us,” Erdoğan said.

He said the state had mobilized all available resources to support veterans and the families of fallen soldiers and would continue to do so.

Referring to Türkiye’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, Erdoğan said Parliament had taken an important step this week as part of efforts to eliminate terrorism from the country.

“Türkiye has reached this stage, above all, thanks to the heroic struggle of our nation’s sons and daughters, the resilience of your families and the achievements our state has made, particularly in the defense industry in recent years,” he said.

“God willing, by acting with patience, common sense and composure, we will rid Türkiye of this scourge once and for all,” Erdoğan added.

The talks come after Parliament approved the Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration, commonly referred to as the "framework law," with broad parliamentary support.

Parliament on Monday passed a landmark 12-article law supporting the country’s "Terror-Free Türkiye" initiative, following months of political efforts led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli.

The Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration was approved with 468 votes in favor and 88 against, with six abstentions.

The legislation forms a key part of the legal framework surrounding the ongoing “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, which seeks to bring an end to decades of terrorism and strengthen social integration.