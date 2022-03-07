The Lavrion (Laurium) refugee camp in Greece has turned into a base for PKK terrorists, according to recent footage obtained from the area.

The camp seen in the footage resembles a terrorist base, with terrorist symbols and pictures of its imprisoned ringleader Abdullah Öcalan adorning its walls.

The interview with Greek broadcaster StarNews revealed that the camp’s residents had participated in the youth branch of the PKK and are sought with warrants.

Hacer Karakuş Şahin, who was one of the individuals who spoke to the broadcaster, was an active member of the terrorist PKK’s youth wing YDG-H. She had illegally crossed the border into Greece with her husband Metin Şahin in January 2022 and is sought by Turkish authorities for making terrorist propaganda.

Meanwhile, Resul Özbey, who also spoke to the Greek broadcaster, was part of the PKK’s youth branch and has been on the police’s wanted list for terrorist propaganda.

Many other residents of the camp are thought to be part of the PKK’s youth wing and the camp has been used to spread propaganda and training for PKK terrorists.

Greece has long been accused of being a favorite hideout for terrorists from the DHKP-C and PKK. Those fleeing Turkey have taken shelter in refugee camps in Lavrion near Athens under the guise of being asylum-seekers, especially in the 1980s. Despite the closure of Lavrion in 2013 amid pressure from Turkey, Greece continues to be the primary destination for DHKP-C terrorists.

Turkey has stepped up its fight against PKK terrorists with security forces carrying out counterterrorism raids and operations to clear terrorists and hold those who supported them accountable.

Over the course of its decadeslong terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.