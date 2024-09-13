A recent report from Türkiye’s General Directorate of Security has revealed the deep entanglement of the PKK in the global drug trade, shedding light on the group's significant impact on Europe and the United States.

The comprehensive investigation, released on Friday, has shown how the PKK, labeled a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the European Union, has used illicit drug trafficking as a major financial engine to support its activities.

According to the report, the PKK has firmly established its presence in the illegal drug market, particularly in Europe. The findings indicate that the group controls a substantial portion of the European drug market, generating billions of dollars annually from its trafficking operations.

According to the data compiled in the report, from 1980 to 2022, Turkish security forces conducted 470 anti-narcotics operations targeting the PKK and related entities. These operations resulted in the arrest of 1,694 individuals and the seizure of significant quantities of drugs. Among the confiscated items were 96,289 kilograms (212,280.91 pounds) of marijuana, 5,452 kilograms of heroin and 140,698 Ecstasy tablets, along with 121 million cannabis plants and various other drugs.

In a more recent timeframe, from 2016 to 2023, Turkish Gendarmerie units executed 355 operations against the PKK’s drug-related activities. These efforts led to the capture of 1,130 suspects and the seizure of 182,105 kilograms of powdered marijuana, 123,272 kilograms of hashish and 482,719,171 cannabis plants.

The operations reportedly prevented approximately TL 685 billion ($20.1 billion) in illegal revenues.

International reports corroborate Türkiye’s recent findings. Several reports from international law enforcement agencies have shown the group can finance its bloody terrorist campaign through drug trafficking in the EU, raking in over $1.5 billion annually. It relies on its supporters and pro-PKK political groups across Europe.

Europol's recent EU Terrorism Situation & Trend Report revealed that the group maintained "an apparatus that provided logistical and financial support to its operatives in Türkiye and neighboring countries and promoted its political objectives."

Earlier, the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) and Europol’s 2019 EU Drug Market Report highlighted the PKK’s significant role in Europe’s drug trade, including drug production, distribution and street-level dealing.

Europol’s 2022 report further identified the PKK as a leading player in money laundering and extortion, coordinating these activities through the European Democratic Kurdish Society Congress (KCDK-E) based in Belgium.

In response to these revelations, the EU had extended sanctions against the PKK and its affiliates.

In July 2022, the Council of Europe renewed its blacklist, maintaining restrictive measures against 13 individuals and 21 entities associated with the PKK. These measures included asset freezes and prohibitions on economic transactions with the designated groups.

Currently, U.S. assessments similarly categorize the PKK as a criminal organization that uses organized crime to fund its terrorist activities. Key PKK leaders, such as Murat Karayılan, Cemil Bayık and Duran Kalkan, are wanted by U.S. authorities for their roles in drug smuggling and terrorism.

Türkiye has repeatedly warned European nations about the PKK’s threat to public order. The PKK is classified by the EU’s law enforcement agency, Europol, as an "ethno-nationalist" and "separatist" terrorist organization.

Among other countries, Germany is where the PKK threat is particularly pronounced. This year, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), Germany's federal domestic intelligence agency, reported that the PKK has the largest number of followers among foreign terrorist groups active in Germany.

In 2023 alone, PKK members were involved in 286 crimes, including violent attacks resulting in personal injury and property damage. The report noted that over 300 foreign fighters were recruited from Germany since 2013 and received military training in Syria and Iraq.

Although Türkiye has repeatedly called on its NATO ally Germany to take stronger action against the PKK, the terrorist group's activities have been largely tolerated by authorities and Berlin has been reluctant to do more to combat the group.

The PKK's exploitation of legal gaps and vague policies in Europe has enabled it to recruit militants and finance its activities. European countries, particularly Belgium, have faced criticism for their perceived tolerance of PKK activities, including propaganda and recruitment efforts in France, Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Despite the PKK’s classification as a terrorist group by the EU, there has been significant criticism of European nations for their inaction.

Türkiye has consistently urged its allies, including the U.S. and EU members, to enhance their support in combating PKK terrorism. However, these appeals have largely gone unanswered. The ongoing support of the U.S. for the PKK’s Syrian affiliates, the YPG, has been particularly contentious. Critics argue that this support, intended to bolster efforts against Daesh, contributes to regional instability and indirectly supports PKK activities.

Though officially outlawed in the EU and individual member states, in practice, the terrorist PKK has been allowed to demonstrate, raise funds for its terror campaign, and threaten or attack locals in European countries. In their activities in Europe, PKK sympathizers organize quickly and carry out violent acts, and clash with security forces.

What is the PKK?

Founded in 1978 by Abdullah Öcalan and other terrorists, the PKK, whose ideology is rooted in Marxist-Leninist principles, allegedly emerged from a nationalist movement advocating for Kurdish autonomy and pursued its goals through political means, but by the 1980s, it had shifted toward armed struggle.

In the early 1980s, the group’s violent tactics began targeting Turkish security officers and civilians. The group's campaign of violence has resulted in the deaths of over 40,000 people, including civilians, women, children and Kurdish people. The PKK's methods include bombings, assassinations and ambushes, which have instilled fear and destabilized the regions where they operate.

The PKK has been involved in numerous high-profile attacks, such as the bombing of tourist areas and the kidnapping of foreign nationals. Its violent activities extend beyond Türkiye’s borders, impacting neighboring countries like Iraq and Syria. It has recruited fighters and conducted operations in those countries.

Türkiye's ongoing battle against the PKK is one of the country’s most persistent and challenging conflicts.

The country’s response to the PKK has involved extensive military and security operations. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) have conducted numerous operations against PKK strongholds both within Türkiye and across borders in Iraq and Syria. These include large-scale troop deployments, airstrikes and cross-border raids targeting PKK bases in northern Iraq. Specialized units, such as the Turkish Gendarmerie and elite commando forces, carry out high-risk operations aimed at disrupting PKK activities and capturing key figures.