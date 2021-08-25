Turkish security forces on Wednesday eliminated 11 terrorists in counterterrorism operations in southeastern Turkey as well as in northern Syria.

Nine terrorists of the PKK’s Syrian wing, the YPG, were killed by Turkish forces in northern Syria, Turkey's Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Turkish commandos eliminated eight terrorists in the Operation Peace Spring zone and one in the Operation Euphrates Shield region, the ministry said on Twitter.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria – Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018 and Peace Spring in 2019. These operations all aimed to prevent the formation of a terrorism corridor and to enable the peaceful resettlement of residents.

Meanwhile, Turkey continues to battle terrorism within its borders.

The Interior Ministry on Wednesday announced that two PKK terrorists were eliminated in Şırnak province as part of the Eren-13 operation by gendarmerie commandos and gendarmerie special forces.

Operation Eren, named after Eren Bülbül, 15, who was killed Aug. 11, 2017, by armed PKK terrorists, began in January of this year to eliminate terrorism in Turkey.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children.