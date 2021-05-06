Turkish security forces launched a new anti-terrorist operation in Ağrı, Iğdır, Kars and Ardahan provinces in eastern Turkey, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Operation Eren-15 Mt. Ağrı-Cemce Madur, named after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old teen killed by the PKK terrorist organization in 2017, was launched to eliminate the PKK presence in the country and eliminate terrorists in the region, the ministry said.

Over 2,000 personnel from the Gendarmerie General Command, Gendarmerie Special Operations, Police Special Operations Departments and rangers are taking part in the operation under the administration of the regional Gendarmerie Command of the eastern province of Erzurum involving 135 operational teams.

"The Operation Eren series, launched to eliminate terrorism from the country completely, continues successfully with faith and determination with the support of our public," the ministry added.

Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry said two more PKK terrorists were killed by Turkish combat drones in counterterrorism operations in northern Iraq.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence.

In July, the country also launched the first of a series of "Lightning" operations in the southeastern province of Şırnak. Its associated operations are intended to target terrorists believed to be hiding in eastern and southeastern Turkey.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) regularly conducts cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks in Turkey. Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) also previously called the PKK's presence in Sinjar unacceptable and urged the militants to leave the area.

In northern Iraq, Turkey launched operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle in June to ensure the safety of the Turkish people and borders by eliminating the threat of the PKK and other terrorist groups.