A Turkish court remanded a senior Daesh terrorist after he was nabbed in an operation led by Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) in Syria, said a security source on Tuesday.

Kasım Güler, code-named Abu Usame al Turki, was remanded by a court in the capital Ankara for managing an armed terrorist organization.

MIT initiated efforts to nab Güler on June 15 after learning that he was planning to cross into Turkey from Syria and plotting a large-scale terrorist attack, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The terrorist, who is responsible for the terrorist group's activities in Turkey, was in the red category of the Interior Ministry's wanted terrorist list.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red representing the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

After a period of surveillance, MIT nabbed the terrorist in Syria and brought him to Turkey for interrogation, said the source.

It was ascertained that the terrorist was preparing to enter Turkey illegally with arms and explosives.

The terrorist moved to the Afghanistan-Pakistan region between 2008- 2010, operated in conflict areas and joined Daesh in 2014.