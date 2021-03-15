A high-ranking YPG/PKK terrorist was captured in northern Syria and brought to Turkey on Monday in an operation carried out by the Turkish intelligence agency.

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) captured Ibrahim Babat, codenamed Şeh Guyi, in an operation carried out against the PKK terror group's Syrian branch YPG.

So-called brigade leader of the terror group was nabbed in a point operation in Syria while he was traveling in his vehicle, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The terrorist was brought back to Turkey, where questioning revealed the terror group's plans against outposts of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) on the Syria-Turkey, the sources added.

The MIT also seized hand-made explosives, landmines and electric detonators in the terror group's possession, to be used in its attacks on the Operation Peace Spring area, it added.

After joining the PKK terror group in 2011 and taking a role in the group's activities in Turkey and northern Iraq, Babat moved to Syria in 2017 where he was rose in the terror group's ranks.

Ankara considers the YPG, which was backed by the U.S.-led anti-Daesh coalition on the pretext of fighting the Daesh terrorist group on the ground, a grave national security threat.

Since 2016, Turkey also launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.