A Turkish soldier was killed after a firefight erupted with terrorists during a counterterrorism operation in Turkey’s eastern Ağrı province, the Interior Ministry announced Sunday.

According to the ministry, the soldier, a gendarmerie officer, was transported to Doğubayazıt state hospital by helicopter after suffering gunshot wounds during Operation Eren-15. Despite the best efforts of the doctors, the soldier succumbed to his wounds and passed away, the ministry added.

"We wish God's mercy on our martyr, our condolences to our beloved nation, his grieving family, and our gendarmerie," it said.

Although the ministry did not mention a specific terrorist group, Turkish forces have been conducting operations against the PKK terrorist organization in the region.

Operation Eren, named after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old who was slain by PKK terrorists on Aug. 11, 2017, began in January to eliminate terrorism in Turkey.

Over 2,000 personnel from the Gendarmerie General Command, Gendarmerie Special Operations, Police Special Operations Departments and rangers are taking part in the operation under the administration of the regional Gendarmerie Command of the eastern province of Erzurum involving 135 operational teams.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.