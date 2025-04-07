Parliamentary Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş says the terrorist group PKK should take “the next step” in an initiative to end the latter’s campaign of violence.

“The call from Imrali was the first step, and now those who are supposed to respond to it should do so in a concrete way and announce that terrorism is not a path they should follow,” he told broadcaster TRT Haber on the sidelines of his meetings in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent on Monday.

Kurtulmuş’s remarks came amid a new statement by Ömer Öcalan, a lawmaker and relative of jailed terrorist leader Abdullah Öcalan, who visited the latter in the Imralı island prison near Istanbul last week. Öcalan told a news outlet that the PKK leader, who made the landmark call in February, renewed his commitment to the initiative, which was started by a government ally last year.

Kurtulmuş stated that a new era has begun in Türkiye regarding the goal of a terror-free Türkiye and expressed hope for practical results soon.

Responding to a question, Kurtulmuş said: "The terror-free Türkiye initiative is not a political stunt or a political project. It is a matter of Türkiye's survival. Given the increasing complexity of our region and the fact that developments there now pose a major threat to Türkiye, our country must maintain internal stability and strengthen its defenses. To achieve this, we must fully eradicate the scourge of terrorism, which has persisted for over 40 years, silencing all weapons and preserving the thousand-year-old brotherhood on these lands. This is essential for Türkiye’s unity, solidarity and ability to stand strong in this region. I hope the necessary steps will be taken and Türkiye will fully enter and embrace the terror-free Türkiye we envision. God willing, terrorism will be permanently removed from the country’s agenda for future generations."

Devlet Bahçeli, chairperson of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), has spearheaded the initiative for the group to disband. He paved the way for the initiative by unexpectedly courting the People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM) during the reopening of Parliament last autumn. DEM is known for its intricate links with the terrorist group.

Bahçeli last month urged the PKK to heed the call made by Öcalan on Feb. 27. "The PKK must convene its congress without delay, decide on its dissolution, lay down arms and surrender them to the Republic of Türkiye," he said.

He cautioned about the risks of postponing such a decision, warning of potential complications and provocations.

"The separatist terrorist organization must make an immediate decision. Our vision and proposal suggest that, on the eve of Hıdırellez, namely Sunday, May 4, 2025, the PKK should convene its congress in the Malazgirt district of Muş, with the support, contribution and assistance of the DEM Party-affiliated mayor, to put an end to discussions of dissolution and finalize this matter," said Bahçeli. The harbinger of spring, Hıdırellez, is one of the seasonal holidays celebrated in the Turkic world. It starts on the eve of May 5 and rolls into the next day.