The Syrian presidency announced an understanding with the terrorist YPG/PKK-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) regarding the Hassakeh province on Tuesday.

In a statement carried by state media, the presidency said "a joint understanding has been reached between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces on a number of issues concerning the future of Hassakeh province," adding that the SDF has "four days for consultations to develop a detailed plan" for the area's integration, beginning at 8:00 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Tuesday.

It said that if the agreement is finalized, Syrian forces "will not enter the city centers of Hassakeh and Qamishli... and Kurdish villages."