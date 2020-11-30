Seven people were wounded when a bomb placed on a motorcycle was detonated in the town of Jarablus in northern Syria, which was liberated from terrorists through Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield.

The wounded were transferred to the hospital in Jarablus. The area also suffered material damage.

At least 11 people have lost their lives this month as a result of similar bombings in northern Syria, the White Helmets civil defense group wrote on Twitter following the attack.

Jarablus was liberated from Daesh terrorists by Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield in September 2016. The operation, which concluded in March 2017, was meant to clear terrorists from areas of Syria that border Turkey.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of locals, including Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018 and Peace Spring in 2019.

Although no terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the latest attack, local security forces suspect the PKK’s Syrian affiliate, the YPG. The terrorist organization occasionally carries out similar attacks targeting civilians in northern Syria.